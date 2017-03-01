Federal judge tosses SEC suit against...

Federal judge tosses SEC suit against Texas AG Paxton

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed claims by the U.S. government that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fraudulently duped wealthy investors before taking office, giving the Republican a key victory two months ahead of his criminal trial that carries a possible prison sentence. Paxton, who has spent most of his two years as attorney general under felony indictment, has now twice prevailed over accusations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he had a duty to tell investors he was being paid by a high-tech Texas startup while recruiting more than $840,000 from them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 6 min Maria 413,585
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 19 min Agents of Corruption 1,501,006
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 47 min Truth is might 24,152
News Next in line to lead Russia probe: Rosenstein h... 55 min Ms Sassy 1
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr River Tam 6,423
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 hr District 1 238,147
News Trump's 'bromance' with Russia's Putin appears ... 5 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 11
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,770 • Total comments across all topics: 279,296,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC