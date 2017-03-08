FBI Director James Comey vows to serve full 10-year term

FBI Director James Comey dismissed any possibility he wouldn't stick around to oversee his agency's investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, saying Wednesday he was intent to serve his entire 10-year term. "You're stuck with me for another six and a half years," Comey, who was appointed to his job in 2013 by former President Barack Obama, said at a cybersecurity conference in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.