Facing soaring costs, Palm Beach officials ask Trump to pay up

Palm Beach County officials, facing the prospect of paying millions of dollars in overtime costs associated with protecting President Donald Trump during his frequent visits to the tony Florida enclave, want either the federal government or Trump himself to foot the bill. Protecting Trump while he is at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, primarily falls on the Secret Service.

