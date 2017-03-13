Facing soaring costs, Palm Beach officials ask Trump to pay up
Palm Beach County officials, facing the prospect of paying millions of dollars in overtime costs associated with protecting President Donald Trump during his frequent visits to the tony Florida enclave, want either the federal government or Trump himself to foot the bill. Protecting Trump while he is at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, primarily falls on the Secret Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Julia
|1,507,099
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|3 min
|jonjedi
|1,024
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|4 min
|CodeTalker
|53
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|36 min
|jonjedi
|7,162
|Report: DOJ plans to deploy immigration judges ...
|38 min
|huntcoyotes
|14
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|41 min
|American Independent
|215
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|58 min
|District 1
|239,061
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC