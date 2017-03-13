Ex-US energy secretary Ernest Moniz r...

Ex-US energy secretary Ernest Moniz returns to MIT

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

After serving nearly four years as the U.S. Energy Secretary, Ernest Moniz has returned to his roots at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The nuclear physicist was nominated to the cabinet by President Barack Obama in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 3 min True Judment 7,194
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Cheech the Conser... 1,507,308
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 15 min Jacques Ottawa 239,105
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 19 min Frankie Rizzo 218
News Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s... 25 min spocko 82
News More 26 min jonjedi 2
News Secret Service took 16 minutes to apprehend Whi... 39 min jonjedi 8
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 279,668,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC