Ex-US energy secretary Ernest Moniz returns to MIT
After serving nearly four years as the U.S. Energy Secretary, Ernest Moniz has returned to his roots at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The nuclear physicist was nominated to the cabinet by President Barack Obama in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|True Judment
|7,194
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,507,308
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|15 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|239,105
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|19 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|218
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|25 min
|spocko
|82
|More
|26 min
|jonjedi
|2
|Secret Service took 16 minutes to apprehend Whi...
|39 min
|jonjedi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC