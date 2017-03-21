Ex-Trump campaign manager faces new allegations from Ukraine

E.W.C. had many pluses for Winche... -- ABC News has obtained a photo of Tom Brady's missing jersey from his Super Bowl LI victory, courtesy of the Mexican Attorney General.The jersey still bears green... -- President Trump delivered a warning to House Republicans Tuesday morning: Don't be "fools" and kill the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.For roughly 40 min... -- It didn't take long for the backlash against Tim Allen regarding comments he made on Jimmy Kimmel Live! comparing the oppression conservatives in Hollywood fe... -- Passengers flying directly to the United States from several airports in the Middle East will have to stow their laptops, tablets and other large electronics in ... -- Infant mortality in the U.S. declined 15 percent between 2005 and 2014, according to new numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Mortality ra... In honor of National ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.