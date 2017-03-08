Ex-adviser's tenuous ties to Trump ca...

Ex-adviser's tenuous ties to Trump campaign draw scrutiny

For months, President Donald Trump and his advisers have tried to distance themselves from Carter Page, a little-known investment banker who briefly served as a foreign policy adviser on the Republican's presidential campaign. This week, Page - who is at the center of the swirling controversy over Trump associates' connections to Russia - painted himself as a recurrent visitor to Trump Tower, the New York skyscraper that housed Trump's campaign offices.

