EPA delays chemical storage rule amid terrorism fear
The Trump administration is delaying a new rule tightening safety requirements for companies that store large quantities of dangerous chemicals. The rule was imposed after a fertilizer plant in West, Texas, exploded in 2013, killing 15 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Henry
|1,506,154
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|5 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|167
|Fourth Muslim group rejects federal grant to fi...
|8 min
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|31
|Justice department wants more time over Donald ...
|8 min
|Faith Michigan
|39
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|238,867
|Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh...
|22 min
|Liar In Chief
|58
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|59 min
|pgh
|424
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC