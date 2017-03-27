Environmental groups file lawsuit over Trump climate actions
Environme... . FILE - In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, accompanied by from left, Vice President Mike Pence, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, and Interior Se... CHICAGO - Environmental groups that vowed to fight President Donald Trump's efforts to roll back his predecessor's plans to curb global warming made good on their promises Wednesday, teaming up with an American Indian tribe to ask a federal court to block an order that lifts restrictions on coal sales from federal lands.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,510,422
|Environmental groups vowing to fight Trump clim...
|2 min
|CodeTalker
|25
|Kushner, taking new White House role, faces rar...
|6 min
|spocko
|7
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|11 min
|True Judment
|7,656
|EPA chief: Trump to undo Obama plan to curb glo...
|16 min
|CodeTalker
|37
|California and New York vow to press on after D...
|24 min
|slick willie expl...
|20
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|43 min
|Justice Dale
|239,675
