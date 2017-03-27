Environmental groups file lawsuit ove...

Environmental groups file lawsuit over Trump climate actions

Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, accompanied by from left, Vice President Mike Pence, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, and Interior Se... CHICAGO - Environmental groups that vowed to fight President Donald Trump's efforts to roll back his predecessor's plans to curb global warming made good on their promises Wednesday, teaming up with an American Indian tribe to ask a federal court to block an order that lifts restrictions on coal sales from federal lands.

Chicago, IL

