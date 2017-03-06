Ecuador's presidential election could...

Ecuador's presidential election could have big consequences...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

There is less than a month to go before the second round of Ecuador's presidential election, the outcome of which could end Julian Assange's nearly five-year stay in the country's London embassy. The April 2 runoff election pits Lenin Moreno, successor to current left-wing President Rafael Correa, against Guillermo Lasso, the right-wing opposition candidate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 min INFIDEL 6,557
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 min Into The Night 63,473
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min WHOOPIE THARE IT IS 238,339
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Yeah 1,502,709
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 8 min Rico from East Lo... 413,992
News Racist, rabid-right Republicans (Apr '14) 17 min WHOOPIE THARE IT IS 269
News Obama's intel chief denies wiretapping but Whit... 26 min Pessimistic1 52
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,924 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC