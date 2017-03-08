Down the conspiracy rabbit hole
When he was Ronald Reagan's secretary of state, George Shultz was once asked about the CIA's disavowal of involvement in a mysterious recent bombing in Lebanon. Replied Shultz: "If the CIA denies something, it's denied."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,504,044
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|5 min
|swampmudd
|357
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|5 min
|katrina
|414,743
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|9 min
|Faith
|6,640
|Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|44
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Porky
|238,564
|Ex-adviser's ties to Russia, Trump campaign dra...
|1 hr
|o see the light
|12
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC