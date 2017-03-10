Donald Trumpa s in-house guardrail is White House Counsel Don McGahn

As Donald Trump raged in an Oval Office filled with tense senior aides, he trained his eyes on one in particular: White House Counsel Don McGahn. During the Friday afternoon tirade, which would spill into a Saturday morning tweetstorm, Trump erupted over his attorney general's decision to step out of a sensitive investigation on Russian contacts and tangled with his team over how to redo his troubled travel ban.

