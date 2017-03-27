Donald Trump signs order to roll back Barack Obama's 'clean' energy plan

Declaring "the start of a new era" in energy production, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that he said would revive the coal industry and create jobs. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/donald-trump-signs-order-to-roll-back-barack-obamas-clean-energy-plan-35571349.html Declaring "the start of a new era" in energy production, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that he said would revive the coal industry and create jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.