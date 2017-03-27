Donald Trump signs order to roll back...

Donald Trump signs order to roll back Barack Obama's 'clean' energy plan

Declaring "the start of a new era" in energy production, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that he said would revive the coal industry and create jobs.

Chicago, IL

