There are 28 comments on the Swindon Advertiser story from 15 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump blasts Republican Freedom Caucus group. In it, Swindon Advertiser reports that:

Donald Trump has turned his fire on members of his own party, declaring after the failed healthcare push that the conservative Freedom Caucus group will hurt the entire Republican agenda. An early-morning tweet from Mr Trump highlighted the growing schism in a Republican party that controls the White House and both branches of Congress but appears to be teetering on the brink of a civil war.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

827

Location hidden
#1 16 hrs ago
Funny how many stories have to come out of the UK which are mostly liberal press just like in America. Fake news is a global thing I guess.

Judged:

2

2

1

anonymous

New York, NY

#2 15 hrs ago
Fake news isn't really the issue. Misleading headlines is. Most news companies won't risk the libel but they ere very ready to trick people into reaching the wrong conclusion.

The biggest problem seems that they all want the public to be upset, but don't really want to steer them any particular direction. I guess that's because they don't have much in the way of facts to begin with. They kind of want the public to write the news for them. This is why polls are pure junk anymore. Nothing's real and the public isn't willing to go riding off on someone else's secret mission.

Seriously, who caress what Trump says about the Freedom Caucus? He's not creating jobs. He's sticking pins in voodoo dolls of Obama. He's letting the Tea Party lead and the Caucus is simply telling him to heal.

Plan to shake up the mid-terms because this group is never going to work together. Why? Because never!

Judged:

2

1

1

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#3 15 hrs ago
Most Americans disapprove of Donald Trump's overall performance two months into his presidency

Are we tired of winning yet?

Judged:

2

2

1

Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,124

NYC

#4 15 hrs ago
It’s nothing less than a national scandal and disgrace when 30 political hacks called Freedom Caucus are destroying the GOP and Trump presidency with millions of dollars in their pockets in return for sabotaging the GOP and Trump in the coming elections. Undoubtedly, president Trump as well as the GOP is facing traitorous opposition from within the party of political hacks who are sold out to corrupt globalist billionaires such as the ugly anti-American Koch Brothers who seek to topple President Trump by fighting his great agenda for the American people. These pay to play and play to vote corrupt Freedom Caucus are bunch of 30 millionaires who came to US congress aiming at staying there forever and get enriched by interest groups who pay them millions of d0llars and finance their re-election time and again. The Obamacare was passed by the Democratic Congressmen who even did not read more than 2000 pages while these Freedom caucus smartasses could bring major defeat to the GOP in 2018 and 20120 election, losing the majority of the GOP in both the House and Senate and lose the presidency to the liberal democrats which means that Obamacare will never go away because of 30 political hacks called Freedom Caucus who vowed to destroy the GOP from within. President Trump who promised 320 million Americans removing the government control of their healthcare and the fines and offering good low cost private healthcare, is right to fight back those corrupt losers of the Freedom Caucus who should not be part of the GOP like a party within a party as they should go as a third party in 2018.

Judged:

2

2

1

Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,124

NYC

#5 14 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Most Americans disapprove of Donald Trump's overall performance two months into his presidency

Are we tired of winning yet?
With delusional liberal communist and Jihadist ISIS loving Democrats try to sabotage everything possible in America, refusing to approve Trump administration team during more than two months and using the US courts to fight Trump’s effort to protect America from ISIS terrorists with liberal activist America hating Judges, Trump needs to fight for his agenda while the political hacks known as Freedom caucus with multi-millionaire talk show hosts Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity stabbing Trump in the back while supporting the billionaires that pay bribe to the freedom caucus to sabotage Trump and the GOP.

Judged:

2

2

1

anonymous

New York, NY

#6 14 hrs ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
<quoted text>With delusional liberal communist and Jihadist ISIS loving Democrats try to sabotage everything possible in America, refusing to approve Trump administration team during more than two months and using the US courts to fight Trump’s effort to protect America from ISIS terrorists with liberal activist America hating Judges, Trump needs to fight for his agenda while the political hacks known as Freedom caucus with multi-millionaire talk show hosts Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity stabbing Trump in the back while supporting the billionaires that pay bribe to the freedom caucus to sabotage Trump and the GOP.
Can you stop your streaming blobs of name dropping squashed between nonsensical verbiage?

Judged:

2

1

1

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#7 14 hrs ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
<quoted text>With delusional liberal communist and Jihadist ISIS loving Democrats try to sabotage everything possible in America, refusing to approve Trump administration team during more than two months and using the US courts to fight Trump’s effort to protect America from ISIS terrorists with liberal activist America hating Judges, Trump needs to fight for his agenda while the political hacks known as Freedom caucus with multi-millionaire talk show hosts Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity stabbing Trump in the back while supporting the billionaires that pay bribe to the freedom caucus to sabotage Trump and the GOP.
Trump's policies thus far have been illegal. I believe that the senate hearings are going smoothly confirming Trump's billionaire club cabinet.

Now wait under the table til they drop down some crumbs to feed you.

Judged:

3

2

1

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#8 13 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Trump's policies thus far have been illegal. I believe that the senate hearings are going smoothly confirming Trump's billionaire club cabinet.

Now wait under the table til they drop down some crumbs to feed you.
Name one policy of Trump's that is "illegal".

Judged:

2

2

1

davy

Colby, KS

#9 13 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Most Americans disapprove of Donald Trump's overall performance two months into his presidency

Are we tired of winning yet?
your approval is not needed.

Are you tired of shining yet?

Judged:

2

2

1

duck soup

Ewa Beach, HI

#10 12 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Most Americans disapprove of Donald Trump's overall performance two months into his presidency

Are we tired of winning yet?
You the same fruckers that said trump had NO CHANCE of winning election....you dumbasses haven't learned shiet you still believe them fake ass polls

Judged:

3

2

1

duck soup

Ewa Beach, HI

#11 12 hrs ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
<quoted text>Name one policy of Trump's that is "illegal".
Good luck w that, these democrats are dumbasses just like the dumb judge here in Hawaii who stopped travel ban

Judged:

3

2

1

Chilli J

“So it's not you, It's them?”

Since: Jun 11

15,483

Location hidden
#12 12 hrs ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
It’s nothing less than a national scandal and disgrace when 30 political hacks called Freedom Caucus are destroying the GOP and Trump presidency with millions of dollars in their pockets in return for sabotaging the GOP and Trump in the coming elections. Undoubtedly, president Trump as well as the GOP is facing traitorous opposition from within the party of political hacks who are sold out to corrupt globalist billionaires such as the ugly anti-American Koch Brothers who seek to topple President Trump by fighting his great agenda for the American people. These pay to play and play to vote corrupt Freedom Caucus are bunch of 30 millionaires who came to US congress aiming at staying there forever and get enriched by interest groups who pay them millions of d0llars and finance their re-election time and again. The Obamacare was passed by the Democratic Congressmen who even did not read more than 2000 pages while these Freedom caucus smartasses could bring major defeat to the GOP in 2018 and 20120 election, losing the majority of the GOP in both the House and Senate and lose the presidency to the liberal democrats which means that Obamacare will never go away because of 30 political hacks called Freedom Caucus who vowed to destroy the GOP from within. President Trump who promised 320 million Americans removing the government control of their healthcare and the fines and offering good low cost private healthcare, is right to fight back those corrupt losers of the Freedom Caucus who should not be part of the GOP like a party within a party as they should go as a third party in 2018.
The wildly inappropriately-named "Freedom Caucus'" with 32 do-nothing, obstruct everything layabouts and mooches, are the same drooling CONs who've obstructed anything and everything (but deep tax cuts for 1% elitists) since '15. So these bozos vote against, not for Legislation.

The Freedom Caucus is a subset of the "Republican Study Group," with 172 members and significantly similar goals. Both of these CON groups often obstruct all Legislation. Why anyone, CON, DEM or INDIE, would expect any of these goof offs to vote for CON Legislation is unknown.

Judged:

2

1

1

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#13 11 hrs ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
<quoted text>

Name one policy of Trump's that is "illegal".
Muslim Ban & Muslim Ban 2.0

Healthcare 1.0

He's wasted time on his failures and he's not done anything else, he's chopped rules from ACA but nothing else much of substance.

Judged:

2

2

2

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#14 10 hrs ago
duck soup wrote:
<quoted text>
You the same fruckers that said trump had NO CHANCE of winning election....you dumbasses haven't learned shiet you still believe them fake ass polls
Well no one accounted for Putin and his Red Sable Kodiaks' posse' pushing Loser Donald Trump over the finish line by 77,000 votes

Judged:

2

2

2

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

827

Location hidden
#15 10 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Most Americans disapprove of Donald Trump's overall performance two months into his presidency

Are we tired of winning yet?
Yes and with liberal polls you can prove men have more babies than women. It is a wonder how they get their numbers to come out just by using bias and phrases to get the answer they wanted in the first place.

Judged:

1

1

1

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

827

Location hidden
#16 10 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Muslim Ban & Muslim Ban 2.0

Healthcare 1.0

He's wasted time on his failures and he's not done anything else, he's chopped rules from ACA but nothing else much of substance.
Wasting time. Gosh GITMO is still open, his signature bill Obamacare is imploding and his try at stopping the second amendment also was fruitless.

Judged:

1

1

1

Niece of Soros

Washington, DC

#17 9 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>
Wasting time. Gosh GITMO is still open, his signature bill Obamacare is imploding and his try at stopping the second amendment also was fruitless.
I'm obsessed with George Soros
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

827

Location hidden
#19 9 hrs ago
Niece of Soros wrote:
<quoted text>

I'm obsessed with George Soros
That is your prerogative, you must be an Obama bot.
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#20 7 hrs ago
LittleBitch wrote:
Funny how many stories have to come out of the UK which are mostly liberal press just like in America. Fake news is a global thing I guess.
Trump rips the Freedom Caucus: How real is his Twitter threat?
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/03/31/tr...

You're a stupid littlefucker, aren't you cupcake?
davy

Colby, KS

#21 7 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Trump rips the Freedom Caucus: How real is his Twitter threat?
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/03/31/tr...

I am a stupid littlefucker?
agreed,you are
