Donald Trump attacks conservative Republicans over healthcare bill failure
Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare! The Freedom Caucus is a hard-right group of House members who were largely responsible for blocking the bill to undo former president Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. The bill was pulled from the House floor on Friday before a vote could take place in a humiliating political defeat for the president.
