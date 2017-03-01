Documentary explores drag scene in city of the US heartland
Filmmaker Gabrielle Burton says she didn't plan for her documentary about the drag scene in Ohio's capital city to achieve wider distribution at a time of political and cultural division. "Queens, Kings, & In-Betweens" had screenings in Columbus and New York last Friday and becomes available on iTunes, Amazon and some cable providers next week.
