Devin Nunes refuses to step away from...

Devin Nunes refuses to step away from Russia probe

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hillingdon Times

House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes has rebuffed calls to step aside from the Russia investigation as demands grew for him to recuse himself as head of that probe. "Why would I?" Mr Nunes said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min tuffet 239,603
News Trump takes aim at Obama's efforts to curb glob... 10 min Retribution 47
News EPA chief: Trump to undo Obama plan to curb glo... 21 min Cordwainer Trout 14
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 47 min Gov Corbutt of th... 71
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 52 min Cheech the Conser... 1,509,842
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Jedimaster of All 7,621
News Former vice president Joe Biden: I could have w... 4 hr Slow Joe 3
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,892,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC