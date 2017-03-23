Dems gleeful after Obamacare victory

House Speaker Paul Ryan sensationally pulled his Obamacare repeal bill from the floor on March 24, 2017, a day after President Donald Trump had threatened to walk away from health care reform if he didn't get a vote. WASHINGTON -- Democrats erupted in glee Friday afternoon after dozens of Republicans spurned their party leadership and the White House to keep Obamacare alive, at least for now.

