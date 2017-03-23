Dems gleeful after Obamacare victory
House Speaker Paul Ryan sensationally pulled his Obamacare repeal bill from the floor on March 24, 2017, a day after President Donald Trump had threatened to walk away from health care reform if he didn't get a vote. WASHINGTON -- Democrats erupted in glee Friday afternoon after dozens of Republicans spurned their party leadership and the White House to keep Obamacare alive, at least for now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|6 min
|too much
|210
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|flack
|1,508,500
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|Coffee Party
|239,389
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|20 min
|Just Think
|7,387
|Trump delivers his news to newspaper reporters
|41 min
|Retribution
|9
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|99
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|50
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC