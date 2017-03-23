Dems gleeful after Obamacare victory

Dems gleeful after Obamacare victory

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

House Speaker Paul Ryan sensationally pulled his Obamacare repeal bill from the floor on March 24, 2017, a day after President Donald Trump had threatened to walk away from health care reform if he didn't get a vote. WASHINGTON -- Democrats erupted in glee Friday afternoon after dozens of Republicans spurned their party leadership and the White House to keep Obamacare alive, at least for now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... 6 min too much 210
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min flack 1,508,500
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 8 min Coffee Party 239,389
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 20 min Just Think 7,387
News Trump delivers his news to newspaper reporters 41 min Retribution 9
News Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you... 1 hr jonjedi 99
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 1 hr jonjedi 50
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,804,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC