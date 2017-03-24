Democrats threaten delay on Supreme C...

Democrats threaten delay on Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON – Senate Democrats vowed Thursday to impede Judge Neil Gorsuch's path to the Supreme Court, setting up a political showdown with implications for future openings on the high court. Still irate that Republicans blocked President Barack Obama's nominee, Democrats consider Gorsuch a threat to a wide range of civil rights and think he was too evasive during 20 hours of questioning.

