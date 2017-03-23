Defense rests in trial of Penn State'...

Defense rests in trial of Penn State's ex-president

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Spanier is charged with conspi... . Former Penn State president Graham Spanier, second left, and his wife Sandra, arrives for the third day of his trial at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,508,082
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 22 min Tuffet 239,280
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 26 min Clarence 1,245
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 hr jonjedi 7,357
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... 5 hr Lawrence Wolf 138
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 5 hr Lawrence Wolf 30
News Democrats slam White House 'gag order' to offic... 6 hr Guess Who 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,282 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC