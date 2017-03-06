Cuba's Raul Castro blasts Trump's Mexican wall and trade policy
There are 4 comments on the Reuters story from 12 hrs ago, titled Cuba's Raul Castro blasts Trump's Mexican wall and trade policy.
Cuban President Raul Castro harshly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration, trade and other policies on Sunday as Trump reviews a fragile detente with Communist-run Cuba begun by his predecessor Barack Obama. In his first critical remarks directed at Trump since he took office, Castro termed his trade policies "egotistical" and his plan to build a wall along the Mexican border "irrational."
#1 10 hrs ago
sure those who benefit from open borders has a fit as does those who make a living off of smuggling.making it harder for the free flow of the unwanted is a good thing unless you are one of the countries that want to get rid of your own unwanted citizens.
we do not need more poverty in the USA which is what open borders leads to. also we are not the eu where we have other unelected leaders telling us what to do,or we are not supposed to be.
#2 8 hrs ago
He wishes it was still obama, so America would continue to be the worlds dumping ground. To bad, Trump is law and order.
#3 8 hrs ago
Raul Castro.Suits,hookers,and Havana's have gone to his head.A true man of the people.
#4 8 hrs ago
The Mariel boat lift laid the foundation for countries to dump their criminals, mentally ill and other non-productive people on the United States.
