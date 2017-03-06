Cuba's Raul Castro blasts Trump's Mex...

Cuba's Raul Castro blasts Trump's Mexican wall and trade policy

There are 4 comments on the Reuters story from 12 hrs ago, titled Cuba's Raul Castro blasts Trump's Mexican wall and trade policy. In it, Reuters reports that:

Cuban President Raul Castro harshly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration, trade and other policies on Sunday as Trump reviews a fragile detente with Communist-run Cuba begun by his predecessor Barack Obama. In his first critical remarks directed at Trump since he took office, Castro termed his trade policies "egotistical" and his plan to build a wall along the Mexican border "irrational."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,882

Location hidden
#1 10 hrs ago
sure those who benefit from open borders has a fit as does those who make a living off of smuggling.making it harder for the free flow of the unwanted is a good thing unless you are one of the countries that want to get rid of your own unwanted citizens.

we do not need more poverty in the USA which is what open borders leads to. also we are not the eu where we have other unelected leaders telling us what to do,or we are not supposed to be.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
o see the light

El Paso, TX

#2 8 hrs ago
He wishes it was still obama, so America would continue to be the worlds dumping ground. To bad, Trump is law and order.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#3 8 hrs ago
Raul Castro.Suits,hookers,and Havana's have gone to his head.A true man of the people.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#4 8 hrs ago
The Mariel boat lift laid the foundation for countries to dump their criminals, mentally ill and other non-productive people on the United States.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 min freebird 413,842
News President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap... 4 min Fcvk tRump 176
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Henry 1,502,310
News Trump says Obama is helping to organize protest... 13 min Fcvk tRump 62
News Obama's intel chief denies wiretapping but Whit... 14 min Fcvk tRump 31
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 18 min Rogue Scholar 05 238,265
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 34 min Into The Night 63,464
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,960 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC