There are on the Reuters story from 12 hrs ago, titled Cuba's Raul Castro blasts Trump's Mexican wall and trade policy. In it, Reuters reports that:

Cuban President Raul Castro harshly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration, trade and other policies on Sunday as Trump reviews a fragile detente with Communist-run Cuba begun by his predecessor Barack Obama. In his first critical remarks directed at Trump since he took office, Castro termed his trade policies "egotistical" and his plan to build a wall along the Mexican border "irrational."

