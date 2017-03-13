Cotton: Collusion allegations 'unsubstantiated'; no evidence of wiretapping

Sen. Tom Cotton on Sunday previewed an upcoming House hearing on Russia's meddling in the US election, saying FBI Director James Comey's testimony Monday would address "unsubstantiated allegations" of dealings between Moscow and President Donald Trump's campaign. "I do think it's important that we look at the broader context here," Cotton said on CNN's "State of the Union" with Jake Tapper.

