Conservatives want health bill changes, House leaders resist
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price speaks during the White House press briefing, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Washington. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price speaks during the White House press briefing, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Washington.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Pete
|1,504,631
|Tom DeLay: Trump 'Absolutely Right' on Spying A...
|4 min
|Sandra
|76
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|19 min
|True Judment
|6,621
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|21 min
|SOAP BOX HERO
|238,628
|Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barack Obama ar...
|28 min
|Mikey
|48
|US attorney Bharara says he was fired after not...
|32 min
|Trump your President
|1
|Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al...
|50 min
|Squidy
|87
