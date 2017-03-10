Comments
A proposal to replace the Obama health care law would cut out a pillar of funding for the nation's lead public health agency, and experts say that would likely curtail programs across the country to prevent problems like lead poisoning and hospital infections. The Republican bill calls for the elimination of a $1 billion-a-year fund created for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by the Affordable Care Act in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,503,758
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|4 min
|swampmudd
|670
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|238,541
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|8 min
|Sharrp Shooter
|414,646
|Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al...
|12 min
|Frogface Kate
|79
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|15 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|321
|House Republicans unveil bill to repeal Obamacare
|21 min
|RushFan666
|25
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC