China's Xi to meet Trump, who predict...

China's Xi to meet Trump, who predicts 'difficult' meeting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time on April 6-7 at Trump's Florida resort, China's Foreign Ministry announced Thursday, amid a range of pressing issues including trade, North Korea and territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Trump predicted "a very difficult" meeting in a tweet just hours after both governments announced the summit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min flack 1,510,785
News Donald Trump blasts Republican Freedom Caucus g... 4 min Retribution 14
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 14 min flack 7,598
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 21 min NotSoDivineMsM 239,830
News House GOP leaders reach budget deal with Obama ... (Oct '15) 30 min Loyalty Cancer 23
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 33 min payme 229
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 38 min mdbuilder 63,599
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,426 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC