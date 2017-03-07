CBS' Scott Pelley noted for blunt evaluations of Trump
Soft-spoken yet direct, anchor Scott Pelley is emerging as a blunt evaluator of President Donald Trump on his ''CBS Evening News'' broadcast. After Trump's claim of underreported terrorist attacks last month, Pelley said on his newscast that ''it has been a busy day for presidential statements divorced from reality.'
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,502,971
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|3 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|414,186
|Obama's intel chief denies wiretapping but Whit...
|18 min
|tina anne
|56
|Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al...
|21 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|29
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|22 min
|Retribution
|244
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|28 min
|Dudley
|182
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|52 min
|TRUMP is SENILE
|6,566
