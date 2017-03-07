CBS' Scott Pelley noted for blunt eva...

CBS' Scott Pelley noted for blunt evaluations of Trump

Soft-spoken yet direct, anchor Scott Pelley is emerging as a blunt evaluator of President Donald Trump on his ''CBS Evening News'' broadcast. After Trump's claim of underreported terrorist attacks last month, Pelley said on his newscast that ''it has been a busy day for presidential statements divorced from reality.'

