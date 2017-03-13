Canadian politicians outraged at Trum...

Canadian politicians outraged at Trump Great Lakes funding cuts

A White House proposal to eliminate all funding for a program protecting the Great Lakes from environmental harm is drawing outrage and calls of resistance from politicians in Canada and the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump's inaugural budget calls for slashing all federal funds for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a program that helped finance efforts to combat invasive species, control algae blooms and clean up pollution hot spots in one of the world's largest fresh-water resources.

