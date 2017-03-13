Canadian politicians outraged at Trump Great Lakes funding cuts
A White House proposal to eliminate all funding for a program protecting the Great Lakes from environmental harm is drawing outrage and calls of resistance from politicians in Canada and the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump's inaugural budget calls for slashing all federal funds for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a program that helped finance efforts to combat invasive species, control algae blooms and clean up pollution hot spots in one of the world's largest fresh-water resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|copout
|7,093
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|huntcoyotes
|1,507,078
|Report: DOJ plans to deploy immigration judges ...
|36 min
|Round up movem out
|1
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|57 min
|Spartacus the cra...
|495
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 hr
|Spartacus the cra...
|966
|Former Texas congressman accused of taking char...
|1 hr
|doG mDaden Hloy p...
|1
|Pope Francis 'urges parents to have fewer child...
|1 hr
|Trout droppings
|22
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC