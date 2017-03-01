Campaigners urging Obama to run for F...

Campaigners urging Obama to run for French president

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

American Sarah Wachter speaks to The Associated-Press during an interview next to a campaign poster with the picture of former U.S. President Barack Obama reading in French "yes we can" in Paris, Friday, March 3, 2017. An online petition urging Barack Obama to join the French presidential race has attracted more than 45,000 signatures in 10 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 min Faith 6,429
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Julia 1,501,050
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min loose cannon 238,148
News Vice President Mike Pence pauses while speaking... 15 min Frogface Kate 43
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 20 min freebird 413,589
News Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc... 39 min jonjedi 125
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... 1 hr spud 77
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,963 • Total comments across all topics: 279,299,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC