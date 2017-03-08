Booker: GOP can't force Obamacare replacement 'down our throats'
The Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is a "bad policy" that will harm lower-income people, Sen. Cory Booker said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." "The Republicans cannot just force this down our throats," the New Jersey Democrat told anchor Jake Tapper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,505,244
|Assad blasts U.S. forces as 'invaders,' but has...
|8 min
|Mikey
|9
|Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barack Obama ar...
|14 min
|Mikey
|84
|Fourth Muslim group rejects federal grant to fi...
|14 min
|barry
|29
|Government has many ways to surveil people, Whi...
|25 min
|CodeTalker
|4
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|44 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|238,723
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|6,634
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC