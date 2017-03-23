Black Lives Matter groups joining for...

Black Lives Matter groups joining forces with wage activists

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, people protest as part of the National Day of Action to Fight for $15 near a McDonald's restaurant along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. A cluster of Black Lives Matter groups and the organization leading the push for a $15-an-hour wage are joining forces to combine the struggle for racial justice with the fight for economic equality, just as the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Henry 1,508,362
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min Jacques Ottawa 239,336
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... 8 min jonjedi 162
News Analysis: Trump the dealmaker struggles to seal... 18 min No Surprize 14
News Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you... 20 min Fit2Serve 69
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 22 min YouDidntBuildThat 230
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 44 min jonjedi 7,365
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,787,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC