Biden questions Trump administration's 'romance' with Putin
Former Vice President Joe Biden pauses as he greets the crowd on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, following an event marking seven years since former President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law. less Former Vice President Joe Biden pauses as he greets the crowd on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, following an event marking seven years since former President Barack Obama signed the ... more Former Vice President Joe Biden, right, and Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., left, greet the crowd on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|41 min
|Julia
|1,507,796
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|2 hr
|Cult of Drumpf
|110
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 hr
|Tm Cln
|7,336
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|2 hr
|Dalai Lama
|1,214
|Gowdy blasts Comey for not acknowledging leak p...
|4 hr
|Christians In Na...
|6
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Coffee Party
|239,228
