Barack Obama visits Hawaii, hits the links and enjoys fine dining
The former commander-in-chief headed to the Aloha State this week, where he's been spotted hitting the links, dining out and, of course, attracting throngs of photo-snapping fans wherever he goes. On Tuesday night, Obama headed to Noi Thai Cuisine at Honolulu's Royal Hawaiian Center, where he had dinner in a private dining room with a group of friends and his sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, a restaurant spokeswoman tells ABC News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,506,846
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|jonjedi
|7,008
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,515
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|12 min
|Just Think
|238,988
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|28 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|921
|GCHQ dismisses Trump Tower wiretapping claims a...
|47 min
|Trump Nightmare
|2
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|54 min
|too much
|475
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC