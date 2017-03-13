Barack Obama visits Hawaii, hits the ...

Barack Obama visits Hawaii, hits the links and enjoys fine dining

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

The former commander-in-chief headed to the Aloha State this week, where he's been spotted hitting the links, dining out and, of course, attracting throngs of photo-snapping fans wherever he goes. On Tuesday night, Obama headed to Noi Thai Cuisine at Honolulu's Royal Hawaiian Center, where he had dinner in a private dining room with a group of friends and his sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, a restaurant spokeswoman tells ABC News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min OBAMANATION 1,506,846
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 min jonjedi 7,008
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,515
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 12 min Just Think 238,988
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 28 min NotSoDivineMsM 921
News GCHQ dismisses Trump Tower wiretapping claims a... 47 min Trump Nightmare 2
News President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap... 54 min too much 475
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,615,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC