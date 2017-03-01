Barack Obama named recipient of JFK P...

Barack Obama named recipient of JFK Profile in Courage Award

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced Thursday that Obama was honored "for his enduring commitment to democratic ideals and elevating the standard of political courage in a new century." Kennedy's daughter, Caroline Kennedy, and her son, Jack Schlossberg, will present Obama with the award on May 7 in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump toasts US governors as health care talks ... 5 min Texxy the Indepen... 10
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 10 min Jim-ca 6,341
News Vice President Mike Pence pauses while speaking... 28 min RustyS 1
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 34 min Henry 1,500,465
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 hr VorenusI 413,613
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr Truth is might 24,140
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr Feel strongly 238,097
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,273,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC