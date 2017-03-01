Barack Obama named recipient of JFK Profile in Courage Award
The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced Thursday that Obama was honored "for his enduring commitment to democratic ideals and elevating the standard of political courage in a new century." Kennedy's daughter, Caroline Kennedy, and her son, Jack Schlossberg, will present Obama with the award on May 7 in Boston.
