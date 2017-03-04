Barack Obama 'launched cyber war in a...

Barack Obama 'launched cyber war in attempt to sabotage North...

Read more: Metro UK News

Barack Obama allegedly launched a cyber war against North Korea's missile program in a bid to sabotage their tests in 2014. The former US president reportedly ordered Pentagon officials to step up their cyber and electronic attacks to try and obstruct the missiles before launch - or just as they lift off.

