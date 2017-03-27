Asian stocks weaker as US health overhaul failure linger
Asian stocks got off to a weak start on Monday as caution among investors prevailed with lingering doubts about the future policy agenda of the new U.S. administration following the health care reform failure. KEEPING SCORE: Nikkei 225 lost 1.5 per cent to 18,970.79 while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.4 per cent to 2,159.72.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|Chilli J
|7,560
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|Teaman
|1,509,466
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|Justice Dale
|239,510
|Former vice president Joe Biden: I could have w...
|20 min
|Hillary got thumped
|2
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|33 min
|jonjedi
|200
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|56 min
|Trump your President
|1,282
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|1 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|14
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC