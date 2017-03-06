As president, Trump seeks answers on ...

There are 4 comments on the WDAM-TV Hattiesburg story from 10 hrs ago, titled As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wiretap mystery. In it, WDAM-TV Hattiesburg reports that:

If Donald Trump wants to know whether he was the subject of surveillance by the U.S. government, he may be uniquely positioned to get an answer. In a series of weekend tweets, the president accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of ordering wiretaps on his phones but offered no proof to back the claim.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

365

Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
Illegal wire and surveillance taps are what the Obama Administration did as his Russian friend Putin will attest. Just ask Merkel if he did not tap her phone.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 4 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Illegal wire and surveillance taps are what the Obama Administration did as his Russian friend Putin will attest. Just ask Merkel if he did not tap her phone.
Those who's interests might run counter to those of the United States will always be investigated.

Why would this so-called president be an exception?

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,152

Location hidden
#3 4 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Illegal wire and surveillance taps are what the Obama Administration did as his Russian friend Putin will attest. Just ask Merkel if he did not tap her phone.
The greatest president in history won't push this issue any further than his early morning twitter storm.

Reality along with Elvis has left the building!

gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#4 1 hr ago
Its obvious that there was wiretapping.How else would they have all these fake phone calls.?The democrats will do anything and we saw that when they threatened electoral voters.
