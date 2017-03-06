As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wiretap mystery
There are 4 comments on the WDAM-TV Hattiesburg story from 10 hrs ago, titled As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wiretap mystery. In it, WDAM-TV Hattiesburg reports that:
If Donald Trump wants to know whether he was the subject of surveillance by the U.S. government, he may be uniquely positioned to get an answer. In a series of weekend tweets, the president accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of ordering wiretaps on his phones but offered no proof to back the claim.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
365
Location hidden
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Illegal wire and surveillance taps are what the Obama Administration did as his Russian friend Putin will attest. Just ask Merkel if he did not tap her phone.
|
#2 4 hrs ago
Those who's interests might run counter to those of the United States will always be investigated.
Why would this so-called president be an exception?
|
Since: Oct 14
1,152
Location hidden
|
#3 4 hrs ago
The greatest president in history won't push this issue any further than his early morning twitter storm.
Reality along with Elvis has left the building!
|
#4 1 hr ago
Its obvious that there was wiretapping.How else would they have all these fake phone calls.?The democrats will do anything and we saw that when they threatened electoral voters.
|
|
