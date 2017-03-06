There are on the WDAM-TV Hattiesburg story from 10 hrs ago, titled As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wiretap mystery. In it, WDAM-TV Hattiesburg reports that:

If Donald Trump wants to know whether he was the subject of surveillance by the U.S. government, he may be uniquely positioned to get an answer. In a series of weekend tweets, the president accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of ordering wiretaps on his phones but offered no proof to back the claim.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.