Arkansas governor seeks new restrictions on Medicaid plan
Arkansas would move about 60,000 people off its hybrid Medicaid expansion and require some participants to work under a series of restrictions the governor proposed Monday, even as the future of the federal health overhaul remains murky. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he'll ask the federal government to approve the new restrictions by June and hopes to implement them by 2018.
