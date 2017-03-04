Amid firestorm, Trump appears to waver on Russia deal

Facing a new wave of questions about his ties to Russia, President Donald Trump is telling advisers and allies that he may shelve - at least temporarily - his plan to pursue a deal with Moscow on the Islamic State group and other national security matters, according to administration officials and Western diplomats. In conversations with diplomats and other officials, Trump and his aides have ascribed the new thinking to Moscow's recent provocations.

