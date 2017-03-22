After surgery, Georgia senator could miss crucial votes
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., joined at rear by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks to reporters about the pending GOP health care bill following lunch with Vice President Mike Pence, Tuesday, March 31, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. less Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., joined at rear by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks to reporters about the pending GOP health care bill following lunch with Vice President Mike Pence, Tuesday, ... more ATLANTA - Sen. Johnny Isakson is recuperating from his second back surgery this year at his Georgia home, complicating Republican leaders' plans as they count the votes for the GOP health care overhaul and a Supreme Court nominee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|No Surprize
|1,507,970
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Another Deplorable
|239,255
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|17 min
|anonymous
|38
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|21 min
|Hillary got thumped
|17
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|55 min
|Tm Cln
|7,340
|The Democrats' immigration problem
|2 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|19
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|1,238
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC