After surgery, Georgia senator could miss crucial votes

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., joined at rear by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks to reporters about the pending GOP health care bill following lunch with Vice President Mike Pence, Tuesday, March 31, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. less Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., joined at rear by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks to reporters about the pending GOP health care bill following lunch with Vice President Mike Pence, Tuesday, ... more ATLANTA - Sen. Johnny Isakson is recuperating from his second back surgery this year at his Georgia home, complicating Republican leaders' plans as they count the votes for the GOP health care overhaul and a Supreme Court nominee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.