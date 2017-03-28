'60 Minutes' tops ratings for first t...

'60 Minutes' tops ratings for first time since 2008

16 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

CBS' "60 Minutes" returned this week to a familiar place it hadn't been accustomed to visiting that much lately: first place in the prime-time television rankings. The venerable newsmagazine hadn't finished as the most-watched program of the week since November 2008, when newly elected Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, sat down for the first TV interview since their election.

