4 people, including 2 children, found dead in California
A suspect is being held in San Francisco. Police are ... . A Sacramento City Police officer walks to the home where four people were found dead, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,508,428
|Trump delivers his news to newspaper reporters
|9 min
|visitor
|1
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|26 min
|Chilli J
|7,371
|Analysis: Trump the dealmaker struggles to seal...
|31 min
|fektthis
|16
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|43 min
|Dr Guru
|239,354
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|1 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|45
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|1 hr
|VERY ALARMED 2
|6
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC