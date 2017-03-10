10 Things to Know for Today
An airline passenger checks the departure board at Miami International Airport, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Miami. U.S. airlines have canceled several thousand flights through Tuesday as a winter storm heads toward the Northeast.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 min
|Uncle Mervin
|744
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|6 min
|Texxy
|178
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Anthony Weiner
|1,505,897
|Justice department wants more time over Donald ...
|21 min
|just wondering
|35
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|22 min
|positronium
|6,663
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|26 min
|Coffee Party
|238,925
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|1 hr
|Texxy
|1
