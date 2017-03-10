10 Things to Know for Today

In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, center, accompanied by former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte, right, arrives for a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Thirteen months after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, the Senate is finally holding confirmation hearings to fill the vacancy, considering President Donald Trump's choice of Gorsuch for the high court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.