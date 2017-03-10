10 Things to Know for Today
In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, center, accompanied by former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte, right, arrives for a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Thirteen months after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, the Senate is finally holding confirmation hearings to fill the vacancy, considering President Donald Trump's choice of Gorsuch for the high court.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,507,818
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|6 min
|jonjedi
|1,106
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|46 min
|RIP
|4
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|48 min
|Christaliban
|96
|The Democrats' immigration problem
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|7,246
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Jacques Ottawa
|239,180
