10 Things to Know for Thursday
There are 7 comments on the News Times story from 10 hrs ago, titled 10 Things to Know for Thursday. In it, News Times reports that:
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, as the GOP works on its long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#1 5 hrs ago
US News and World Report, or better known as the arm of the MSM. I wonder why they have not written a story about the FBI finding out that Trump's server did have surveillance on it and that Trump was right. Obama did illegally put wires on Trump before the election.
United States
#2 4 hrs ago
The corruption we are experiencing is like a monster. Have you ever tried to go above the powerful leaders of any organization, school, police, social services. They just grow a new head, but the body of POWER is still there.
#3 3 hrs ago
Speaking of going above. I hear that NASA is asking for thousands of millions more to waste on the Moon and Mars. We are in so such a deep financial crisis it looks like the politicians would put that off until the wall is built, I would think.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#4 3 hrs ago
So true. Liberals are the same throughout history. They just keep changing their name and keep telling you communism works even though it never has in the history of the world. Even Russia and China had to modify to stay alive. Cuba and N. Korea not so much and it shows.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#5 3 hrs ago
They tell you what great things they will do, but we can never prove where the money really goes. Case in point Iran and Kenya.
#6 2 hrs ago
These things were never brought up under the last adminstration. A billion dollars could go a long way in the real world and they plan to spend ten times that to go back to the Moon or explore Mars. A billion is a thousand million and a whole lot of bridges and infrastructure could be repaired here on earth first before we start going out of this world with it.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#7 25 min ago
True enough. Good soapbox.
