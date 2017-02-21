Zimbabwe's Mugabe turns 93; confirms 2018 election run
One of Africa's longest-serving heads of state turns 93 today -- but is showing no signs of slowing down. In an interview to state media to celebrate the occasion, Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe confirmed that he intends to run for president in the 2018 general election, Reuters reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Proud Democrat
|1,497,005
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|JRB
|237,506
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|7 min
|Rshermr
|36,262
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|14 min
|-Dont Panic-
|412,738
|Trump's state visit should be scrapped, says Lo...
|21 min
|duck femocrats
|73
|Trump to roll back Obama's climate, water rules...
|25 min
|RustyS
|55
|CIA analyst resigns because of Trump's 'disturb...
|38 min
|RustyS
|43
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 hr
|Faith Michigan
|5,740
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC