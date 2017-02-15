White House: Mideast peace may not be 2-state solution
The Trump administration suggested Tuesday that peace between the Israelis and Palestinians may not come in the form of a two-state solution - a position that could represent a dramatic shift from former President Barack Obama, who said he saw no alternative. Speaking to reporters ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a senior White House official said Trump is eager to begin facilitating a peace deal between the two sides and hoping to bring them together soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|INFOWARS
|237,963
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|7 min
|WHAT
|35,901
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|14 min
|AussieBobby
|52
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|24 min
|VorenusI
|412,671
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|RoxLo
|1,494,200
|House Intel Committee will investigate leaks, n...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Enter
|6,452
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC