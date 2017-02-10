What to watch: Convention of states; ...

What to watch: Convention of states; Union dues; LGBT case

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Few things are dearer to Gov. Greg Abbott's political heart than his call to have legislatures around the country convene a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution and impose things like a federal balanced budget and congressional term limits. Abbott made it a centerpiece of his book last year and an "emergency item" for state lawmakers this session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min Dr Guru 238,102
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 min Science Needs Logic 63,224
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 min Enter 412,420
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Henry 1,492,761
News Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et... 17 min Mikey 20
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 17 min Teddy KGB 5,645
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 51 min WalkingPhartzz 24,080
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC