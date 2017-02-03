What the Fluff? An American lunchbox icon is turning 100

Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban are hurrying to board U.S.-bound flights following federal judge's order temporarily blocking the ban Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban are being advised to board U.S.-bound flights following a federal judge's order temporarily blocking the ban Angry constituents confronted Republican lawmakers at separate town halls in California and Florida, fearful of the GOP promise to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law without a comprehensive... Angry constituents confronted Republican lawmakers at separate town halls in California and Florida, fearful of the GOP promise to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law without a comprehensive alternative The travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven countries ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.