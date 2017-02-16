Watchdog: US has no way to measure border wall effectiveness

The United States does not have a way to measure how well fencing works to deter illegal crossings from Mexico, according to a report released Thursday by Congress' main watchdog as President Donald Trump renewed his pledge to build "a great wall" on the border. The Government Accountability Office said the government spent $2.3 billion from 2007 to 2015 to extend fences to 654 miles of the nearly 2,000-mile border and more to repair them.

