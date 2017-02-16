Watchdog: US has no way to measure bo...

Watchdog: US has no way to measure border wall effectiveness

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The United States does not have a way to measure how well fencing works to deter illegal crossings from Mexico, according to a report released Thursday by Congress' main watchdog as President Donald Trump renewed his pledge to build "a great wall" on the border. The Government Accountability Office said the government spent $2.3 billion from 2007 to 2015 to extend fences to 654 miles of the nearly 2,000-mile border and more to repair them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min RoxLo 1,495,520
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 8 min TRUMPINYOURHEAD 237,062
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 11 min jonjedi 5,568
News Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa... 12 min USA Today 1
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 17 min Rico from East Lo... 412,258
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr Enter 6,464
News Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ... 2 hr coyote505 3
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,010 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC