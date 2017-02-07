Watch Barack Obama learn to kitesurf during vacation on Richard Branson's private island
Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some time vacationing with Richard Branson since leaving the White House. The Virgin Group founder put up a blog post with pictures and video of the ex-president kitesurfing off one of Branson's private islands in the British Virgin Islands.
