Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak to fight Trump
The legal challenge that would launch Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson into the vanguard of resistance against President Donald Trump's travel ban was already in the works as Ferguson flew home from Florida the morning after Trump issued his executive order. "We were having internal conversations about a potential action by the president along those lines," Ferguson recalled in an interview.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|3 min
|taletha
|412,437
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Yeah
|1,492,827
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|16 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|238,122
|Fourth Muslim group rejects federal grant to fi...
|31 min
|Geezer
|15
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|34 min
|Teddy KGB
|5,653
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|37 min
|RULE OF LAW NOT T...
|7
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|41 min
|Mothra
|63,226
